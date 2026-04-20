Everton fans target Jamie Carragher with barrage of abuse as Liverpool icon ushered away on derby day

The 48-year-old former defender was making his way along the touchline to his designated broadcast position when he was met with a wave of vitriol from the home stands, as the Daily Mailreports. Footage captured the moment a section of Everton fans launched a series of verbal attacks, with one heard screaming "F*** off Carra, you soft c***" while another shouted "F*** off you k***head" as the Liverpool icon passed by.

Carragher, who grew up supporting the Toffees before becoming a defensive pillar for the Reds, did not remain silent during the ordeal. He was seen engaging in a brief and heated exchange with members of the crowd, pointing back at those targeted him before security and staff moved to usher him away. The incident follows a similar altercation involving his Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville, who was recently seen shushing a Manchester City supporter in the gantry during the Carabao Cup final.