Estevao considers Chelsea exit amid mounting Xabi Alonso 'concerns' as Brazilian wonderkid weighs up January transfer window options

Estevao is growing increasingly 'concerned' about his role at Chelsea following Alonso's appointment, according to ESPN Brasil. The 19-year-old forward missed the climax of last season, including the World Cup, due to a severe hamstring injury. Since returning to fitness, he has found Premier League minutes hard to come by under the Spanish tactician.

The Brazilian was restricted to a brief seven-minute cameo in Chelsea's opening league fixture against Fulham. He then remained an unused substitute during their thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton, with his only start so far coming in a heavily rotated Carabao Cup side against Luton.

With the Blues absent from all European competitions this season, their reduced fixture list means overall rotation will be minimal. Estevao fears he will be frozen out of a highly competitive attacking lineup as Chelsea look set to play fewer than 50 games this term.



