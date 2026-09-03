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Estevao considers Chelsea exit amid mounting Xabi Alonso 'concerns' as Brazilian wonderkid weighs up January transfer window options
Estevao struggles for minutes under Alonso
Estevao is growing increasingly 'concerned' about his role at Chelsea following Alonso's appointment, according to ESPN Brasil. The 19-year-old forward missed the climax of last season, including the World Cup, due to a severe hamstring injury. Since returning to fitness, he has found Premier League minutes hard to come by under the Spanish tactician.
The Brazilian was restricted to a brief seven-minute cameo in Chelsea's opening league fixture against Fulham. He then remained an unused substitute during their thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton, with his only start so far coming in a heavily rotated Carabao Cup side against Luton.
With the Blues absent from all European competitions this season, their reduced fixture list means overall rotation will be minimal. Estevao fears he will be frozen out of a highly competitive attacking lineup as Chelsea look set to play fewer than 50 games this term.
- AAP
Positional clashes and physical concerns
The report claims that Estevao has confided in his inner circle regarding his tactical fit within Alonso’s system. The former Palmeiras prodigy prefers operating centrally in the final third. However, those central attacking roles are currently dominated by Cole Palmer and Chelsea record-signing Morgan Rogers.
An alternative route into the starting XI would be on the right flank, a position currently occupied by Pedro Neto. However, Estevao is said to be highly reluctant to transition into that specific wide role under Alonso's current tactical setup.
The teenager believes adapting to the manager's requirements on the wing would force him to bulk up significantly. He fears that gaining excessive muscle mass would hinder his natural agility and negatively impact his dynamic playing style.
Fierce attacking competition at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea possess one of the most formidable forward lines in the English top flight. The trio of Palmer, Rogers, and Joao Pedro are widely expected to dominate the starting berths for a significant portion of the campaign.
Despite failing to land midfield target Lamine Camara before Tuesday's transfer deadline, the west London outfit remain heavily stocked with elite talent. This internal competition leaves Estevao, who arrived in a €61.5 million (£52m) deal and boasts eight goals in 38 appearances for the club, facing an uphill battle for regular inclusion.
Meanwhile, other clubs are monitoring the situation closely as top-flight teams scramble for wide forwards. According to The Guardian, Liverpool have recently been credited with an interest in the Brazilian winger, suggesting a robust market already exists should he decide to move on.
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Crucial Arsenal clash and January decisions
While Estevao remains happy in London and ideally wants to succeed at Chelsea, a lack of first-team action before the New Year could force his hand. If his marginal status persists, a winter departure during the January transfer window is a very realistic possibility.
For now, Alonso's squad must turn their collective attention to a massive Premier League clash on Sunday. Chelsea make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium to face reigning champions Arsenal, where Estevao will be desperately hoping to feature and prove his worth on the big stage.
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