'We need players 100 per cent' - Enzo Maresca outlines plan to rest exhausted Man City stars amid brutal schedule

Maresca has confirmed that he will not hesitate to rest his most high-profile players as the club navigates a congested fixture list across domestic and European competitions. Following a perfect start to the Premier League season with three wins from their opening three matches, the Italian tactician is wary of the physical toll being taken on stars who have transitioned directly from a major international tournament into the rigours of the new domestic season.

Maresca is acutely aware that the expectations at the Etihad Stadium remain sky-high, but he believes that long-term success requires a pragmatic approach to player minutes. "It can be one game out or one week away. It depends on which moment we are in but the priority is to allow the players to be good and happy and in the moment you see them tired the risk is there can be an injury and we need players 100 per cent," as Maresca stated, according to the Manchester Evening News.