Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Enzo Maresca explains funny Erling Haaland rule in new Manchester City interview

E. Haaland
Manchester City
E. Maresca
Premier League

New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has revealed a humorous dilemma regarding star striker Erling Haaland. The Italian coach explained his strict touchline instruction rule for captains, leading to a brilliant quip about the Norwegian powerhouse.

  • A fresh tactical blueprint

    Maresca has officially begun his tenure as Manchester City manager, focusing heavily on the structural habits he expects from his squad. The 46-year-old is looking to build on the foundations left by Pep Guardiola while instilling his own meticulous brand of discipline across the pitch.

    A major talking point from his early interviews highlights the intricate communication lines Maresca demands during matches. His philosophy relies on absolute control, even down to how the team reacts in the immediate aftermath of scoring a goal.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Enforcing touchline discipline

    Part of Maresca’s managerial identity involves maintaining direct contact with his team leadership during intense moments of the game. He revealed a specific rule that he has successfully implemented throughout his previous stints in English football.

    "At Leicester and Chelsea, I had a rule that when we scored, the captain had to come to the bench, not to celebrate, for instructions," Maresca explained, highlighting his preference for tactical adjustments over emotional outbursts.

  • The Haaland dilemma

    According to The New York Times, while the rule worked seamlessly with his previous skippers, Maresca offered a brilliant, lighthearted caveat when considering his new star striker at the Etihad. The prospect of the Norwegian goal machine taking on leadership duties clearly presented a funny logistical nightmare for the bench.

    "That is a good one," he says. "If the captain scores, then he can celebrate. If Erling is the captain, f***ing hell! We have a problem, can you imagine?" he joked, acknowledging the striker's inevitable habit of finding the back of the net.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • 엔조 마레스카(Enzo Maresca)쿠팡플레이

    Looking ahead to the campaign

    Beyond the lighthearted banter, the anecdote underscores the intense tactical focus Maresca brings to Manchester City. As pre-season preparations ramp up, the manager is eager to ensure every player understands his precise expectations on and off the ball.

    With the new season approaching, all eyes will be on how the squad adapts to Maresca’s methods. Whether Haaland ever finds himself wearing the armband remains to be seen, but the message from the manager is clear: the work on the pitch never truly stops.

Community Shield
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI