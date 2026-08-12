Enzo Maresca explains funny Erling Haaland rule in new Manchester City interview

Maresca has officially begun his tenure as Manchester City manager, focusing heavily on the structural habits he expects from his squad. The 46-year-old is looking to build on the foundations left by Pep Guardiola while instilling his own meticulous brand of discipline across the pitch.

A major talking point from his early interviews highlights the intricate communication lines Maresca demands during matches. His philosophy relies on absolute control, even down to how the team reacts in the immediate aftermath of scoring a goal.