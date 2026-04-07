Enrique: That’s the quickest way to fall into Liverpool’s trap

Enrique explained: "A manager’s job is to find a way to get good results. Every year is different from the last, and we can’t operate in the same way as last year."

He added: “What I hope for most is to maintain the team’s identity so that we can play good football and enjoy the competition in the Champions League.”

The Spanish manager said: “It doesn’t matter who the favourites are, or who you rate as favourites. In matches like this, against teams like this, it’s impossible to pick a favourite.”

He continued: “I don’t think my team is the clear favourite. If you recall last year, everyone said Liverpool were the clear favourites, yet Paris Saint-Germain went through. As far as I’m concerned, there is no clear favourite.”

He emphasised: “Liverpool are a top-class side, and believing you are the clear favourites is the quickest way to fall into a trap and ruin things.”