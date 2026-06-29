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'Enough is enough' - Kai Havertz bites back at 'one of the weakest' Germany sides claim from Gary Lineker ahead of World Cup knockout tie vs Paraguay
Lineker’s assessment sparks debate
Expectations are always sky-high for the Germany national team, but Lineker pulled no punches when discussing their current prospects. Speaking in a recent interview with L’Equipe, the former England striker claimed he believes this is "one of the weakest" Germany sides he has ever seen. Lineker went even further, suggesting that should they progress to face France in the round of 16, Les Bleus would reach the quarter-finals "without any problem."
The comments come at a sensitive time for the four-time world champions. Despite finishing top of Group E, the team has faced a wave of domestic and international scrutiny following a shock 2-1 defeat against Ecuador in their final group outing. That performance, characterised by defensive lapses, has left pundits questioning whether Nagelsmann’s men have the tactical discipline required for the business end of the tournament.
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Havertz defends Nagelsmann's squad
At a press conference ahead of the Round of 32 clash with Paraguay, Havertz was quick to dismiss the outside noise. "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I didn't even notice it myself," the 27-year-old stated. "Of course, during a tournament like this, a lot of people start talking about you. But I don't think anyone in the squad pays much attention to it."
The Arsenal striker noted that the team is already well-versed in handling criticism from their own supporters and media back home. "We already have plenty of experts in our own country – if people in other countries start as well, at some point enough is enough," he added, before emphasising: "It's always easy to criticise us from the outside. But I really couldn't care less."
Legendary figures add to the pressure
It isn't just international pundits like Lineker putting the boot in. Germany legend Toni Kroos has also been vocal about the team's shortcomings, particularly their inability to maintain a "gritty" approach when games turn physical. Following the Ecuador loss, Kroos warned that the side is not a "physical team" and lacks the ability to grind out results when things aren't clicking offensively.
The inconsistency shown by creative sparks Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz has also become a talking point. While they dazzled in a 7-1 demolition of Curacao, they were successfully neutralised by Ecuador’s aggressive approach. These fluctuations in form have given ammunition to critics like Lineker, who believe the spine of the current team lacks the mental toughness and resilience seen in previous generations.
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Focus turns to Paraguay clash
The immediate objective for Germany is securing a victory against Paraguay to silence the doubters and set up a potential heavyweight clash against the 2018 winners and 2022 finalists in the round of 16. While the experts continue to debate Germany's status as contenders, the players seem intent on letting their football do the talking. With expectations remaining high despite the recent setback, Havertz and his teammates know that only a deep run in the tournament will truly put an end to the "weakest side" narrative currently circulating in the media.