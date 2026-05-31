AFP
Next stop, England?! Xavi tips Pep Guardiola for blockbuster international job as incredible post-Man City plan is revealed
The international itch
Xavi believes he already knows what the next chapter holds for the tactical genius. He suggested that club football may no longer offer the challenges his former boss craves. Speaking at a Q&A hosted by Heineken ahead of the Champions League final, Xavi was adamant about what comes next.
“He’s a genius and you never know in the brain of a genius and what he will do but if I have to say something, maybe he’s waiting for a national team," Xavi explained. "In terms of clubs, he did everything so I think the new challenge for him will be a national team.”
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Three Lions calling?
The prospect of Guardiola taking the reins of a national side has long been a talking point, and Xavi was specifically asked if England or Spain could be realistic options. Given Guardiola's deep connection to English football and his stated admiration for the talent pool at Thomas Tuchel's disposal, the Three Lions represent a fascinating possibility. Having worked with many of the current England stars at City, Guardiola would have a familiarity with the squad that few other external candidates could match. When asked if it could be Spain or England, Xavi replied: “Why not? Spain is so difficult but maybe England.”
A coaching legend
Xavi, who served as Guardiola’s on-field general during the golden era at Camp Nou, remains in awe of the tactical standard Pep has set. Despite the emergence of new coaching talents, the 55-year-old remains the benchmark for excellence in the modern era.
“If he’s not the best, he’s one of the best," Xavi said. "He’s obsessed tactically and I learned a lot from him and his staff. He’s an amazing coach, with how he talks to the players and convinces them what they have to do as a team. He’s a legend as a coach.”
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Legendary tenure comes to an end
While his contract was originally set to run for another year, the former Barcelona boss felt the timing was right to step aside, with Enzo Maresca poised to succeed him in the hotseat. Guardiola is expected to transition into a global ambassador role for the City Football Group, but his primary focus will be taking a well-earned break. Similar to the sabbatical he took after leaving Barcelona in 2012, the 55-year-old intends to spend quality time with his family before considering a return to the touchline.