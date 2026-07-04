VIDEO: 'Mexico! Mexico! Mexico!' - England players booed as they arrive for World Cup last-16 clash after delaying trip due to security fears & 'spy' threat

England delayed their trip to Mexico City ahead of their World Cup last-16 meeting with Mexico as Tuchel and the FA sought to keep the team's tactical preparations out of public view, as per The Sun. The squad remained at their Kansas City base for as long as possible to minimise the risk of training sessions being observed.
Security around England's tournament base has also been strengthened, with police and security personnel monitoring the area. Tuchel wants his players to adapt to the high-altitude conditions at the Azteca Stadium without revealing his plans before the knockout tie. The team were nevertheless greeted by loud boos and chants from Mexico supporters as their bus arrived at their accommodation.