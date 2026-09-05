Getty Images Sport
Emi Martinez ditches John Terry's iconic No.26 shirt after just ONE game as Chelsea confirm surprise number change
Martinez sudden switch
Martinez arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £7.5 million transfer from Aston Villa and immediately requested the No.26 shirt. The 34-year-old even wore the jersey during his debut, helping the Blues secure a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton.
However, the goalkeeper has already opted for a change following Sanchez's deadline-day loan switch to Como. The Spaniard's exit left the prestigious No.1 shirt vacant, prompting the Argentina international to quickly upgrade his squad number.
Chelsea have confirmed the change and announced a special gesture for supporters who already purchased the original jersey. Fans who bought a 'Martinez 26' shirt from the official club megastore or website can bring it to Stamford Bridge by October 4, along with proof of purchase, to have it personally signed by the new shot-stopper.
- Getty Images Sport
Terry's blessing
The rapid squad number change comes shortly after Martinez publicly revealed he had sought Terry’s blessing to wear his former digits. The goalkeeper noted his previous experience wearing the number on loan and shared his excitement at taking up the mantle at Stamford Bridge.
"John was someone I spoke to before I joined, and he said he was over the moon to have me here," Martinez explained. "The morning I signed, I texted him and said, 'I'm wearing your shirt, and I'm going to do it with pride'."
Terry himself had heavily endorsed the move, labelling Martinez the potential signing of the summer. "If I had the choice of any goalkeeper in the world, he would be right at the very top for me," the former Chelsea captain said. "We signed him at Aston Villa from Arsenal and he was unbelievable. The confidence he shows, the way he trains, the influence he had on a group of players, the mindset is incredible."
A heavy legacy
Terry was thrilled to see a player with Martinez's mentality inherit his legendary shirt, noting they shared a mutual hatred of conceding goals. "He’s taking the 26 shirt, yes, we’ve given the green light," Terry had stated. "You know why? Because he loves keeping clean sheets as much as I did when I wore the 26 shirt."
Despite that mutual respect, Martinez will now forge his own path in the traditional No.1 jersey. Since Terry retired, the No.26 has proven difficult to retain long-term. Kalidou Koulibaly wore it briefly during his stint in London, while academy graduate Levi Colwill used it for a single season before swapping to the No.6 shirt.
- AFP
Arsenal test looms
Martinez is now set to make his first appearance in his new No.1 shirt when Chelsea travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal. The looming clash against his former employers adds an intriguing layer of irony to his recent squad number swap, as the Argentine famously wore the No.26 jersey during his time in north London.
With Sanchez out on loan, Martinez has firmly established himself as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper as the Blues look to build vital momentum following their chaotic victory over Brighton.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting