'It’s about how you bounce back' - Elliot Anderson ready to shine at Manchester City after World Cup heartbreak

Anderson has admitted that recent World Cup semi-final defeat pains him. However, as time went on, he began to overcome the situation and prepared to embark on his new journey with City. Anderson is expected to make his competitive debut for the club when City face Premier League champions Arsenal in the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Sunday.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of the tournament, Anderson was candid about the difficulty of moving on from such a significant loss. “It’s really hard,” Anderson told reporters. “I’m still sort of struggling with that. There are highs and lows in football. It’s about how you bounce back. I’ve had three weeks to reflect on it, but now is a new season, you have to move forward."