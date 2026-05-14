AFP
EFL may demand Southampton intern's phone and bank records in 'spying' investigation ahead of play-off against Middlesbrough
The coffee purchase that sparked a probe
According to The Times, Southampton intern William Salt is at the centre of an extraordinary investigation that could have massive implications for the club's Premier League ambitions. Salt was allegedly spotted filming a Middlesbrough training session while hiding behind a tree at the Rockcliffe Hall complex, which is owned by Boro chairman Steve Gibson. The investigation has taken a clinical turn, with indications that Salt’s own bank card may have provided a digital paper trail. It is understood he used the card to buy a coffee at the golf club adjacent to the training ground. Now, the EFL is expected to demand access to his private phone and bank records to verify his movements and communications during the period in question.
- Getty Images Sport
EFL regulations and the power of disclosure
The Football League has made it clear that they possess the authority to demand sensitive information from individuals involved in disciplinary matters. These powers are designed to ensure total transparency when the integrity of the competition is called into question, regardless of whether the data is considered confidential.
The EFL rules state: “The League shall have the power to require any club, player or official to produce documents within their power, possession, custody and/or control, as the League may direct. Any failure by any club, player or official to co-operate with any request for information or disclosure from the League under this regulation shall be treated as a separate breach of these regulations. It shall be no answer to a request from the League to disclose documents or information pursuant to this regulation that such documents or information requested are confidential.”
Serious allegations of repeat offences
The situation for the Saints could worsen, as Middlesbrough reportedly believe this was not an isolated incident. Boro are understood to have a witness prepared to testify that Southampton have engaged in similar spying activities on other occasions during the campaign. This written evidence could prove pivotal in the EFL's final ruling.
Southampton have been formally charged with a breach of Rule 127, which forbids clubs from observing an opponent’s training session within 72 hours of a match. The league is working on an accelerated timeline, hoping to reach a verdict before the Championship play-off final against Hull City on May 23. If found guilty, the potential sanctions range from heavy fines to a points deduction or even expulsion from the play-offs altogether.
- Getty Images Sport
Precedents and potential sporting sanctions
While Leeds United escaped with a £200,000 fine for "Spygate" in 2019, regulations have since been tightened. The independent commission is expected to look at more recent cases, such as the six-point deduction handed to the Canadian women’s Olympic team in 2024 for using drones to scout opponents. This suggests that a mere financial penalty may no longer be sufficient for such breaches.
A sporting sanction remains a very real possibility, which could either affect Southampton’s current play-off status or result in a points penalty for the start of the next season. Whether the club finds itself back in the Premier League or remaining in the Championship, the shadow of this investigation is set to loom large over St Mary’s for the foreseeable future.