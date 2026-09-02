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Alvino Hanafi

Vlaho-magic! Serbian star strikes debut hat-trick as Black Eagles hit six in Turkish rout

Besiktas
Super Lig
D. Vlahovic
Fenerbahce vs Besiktas
Fenerbahce

Dusan Vlahovic announced his arrival in Turkish football with a sensational debut hat-trick to propel Besiktas to a resounding 6-2 victory over Corum FK. The Serbian international was the star of the night as the Black Eagles produced an attacking masterclass in Istanbul.

  • Vlahovic inspires Black Eagles rout

    Besiktas produced a dominant attacking performance to defeat Corum FK 6-2 in Super Lig action, spearheaded by a brilliant debut performance from marquee signing Dusan Vlahovic. The Black Eagles piled on early pressure in Istanbul and took the lead after just nine minutes through Vaclav Cerny's close-range header.

    The home side doubled their advantage just before half-time when Vlahovic confidently converted a 43rd-minute penalty kick following a handball in the box. The strike marked the striker's first goal in a Besiktas shirt and set the stage for an explosive second-half display.

    The resounding six-goal victory secured all three points for the home side as they maintain their strong start to the domestic campaign.

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    Serbian striker seals debut hat-trick

    Corum FK pulled a goal back early in the second half through Muhamed Diomande's strike, but Besiktas responded with ruthless efficiency. Vlahovic took control of the match, restoring the two-goal cushion in the 59th minute with a clever finish.

    Just seven minutes later, the Serbian forward pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area to complete his hat-trick and extend Besiktas' lead to 4-1. The rapid three-goal blitz underlined Vlahovic's elite instincts inside the box.

    "First of all, I would like to congratulate our coach, our team, and the entire Besiktas community," Vlahovic said after his match-winning performance. "We played well today and deserved to win."

  • Home side finish in full flow

    Besiktas showed no signs of slowing down after Vlahovic's hat-trick heroics. Ilhan Fakili and Michael Murillo both found the net to seal a comprehensive six-goal display for the hosts.

    Although Corum FK grabbed a late second through Ermin Mahmic in the 77th minute, it proved to be a mere consolation as the Black Eagles ran out comfortable winners.

    Speaking on the club's long-term target, Vlahovic added: "We want to keep this up. We hope to achieve greater things for this great club."

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    Derby showdown on the horizon

    The emphatic victory provides Besiktas with significant momentum as they prepare for one of the most demanding fixtures on their domestic calendar. The Black Eagles now turn their attention to a high-stakes away clash against fierce Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce.

    Vlahovic emphasized the squad's focus on maintaining their standards ahead of the upcoming derby encounter. The 26-year-old forward confirmed the team's readiness for the challenge ahead.

    The Serbian striker will now look to carry his fine goalscoring form directly into the crucial derby fixture.

Super Lig
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Besiktas crest
Besiktas
BJK