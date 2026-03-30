Douglas Costa: "Lewandowski, I’d recommend Juventus"

Douglas Costa is currently playing for Chievo Verona in Serie D whilst awaiting his move to Al-Ittifaq in Dubai: "It’s been great to be back in Italy, regardless of the division. People here treat me with respect because of the years I spent at Juve. I’m happy to be taking on this challenge with Chievo; the standard is very high – we’re professionals in every sense of the word, even in Serie D. I’m happy with the Italians. Right now, I’m just focused on doing my bit to help Chievo get promoted to Serie C. We mustn’t give up; we have a great club behind us and we’re a strong side – we have to believe in ourselves; we’re not lacking anything.”



