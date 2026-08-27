Dominik Livakovic joins Barcelona after the Croatian goalkeeper signs four-year deal

The 31-year-old shot-stopper has committed his future to the Catalan giants by signing a four-year contract that will keep him at the Spotify Camp Nou until the summer of 2030. Reports suggest that the Blaugrana have agreed to pay an initial fee of €2 million to secure Livakovic's services. The deal also includes performance-related add-ons that could see the total cost of the transfer rise by another €2 million, bringing the potential total investment to €4 million

The club released a formal statement confirming the deal: "Agreement reached between FC Barcelona and Fenerbahce SK for the transfer of Dominik Livakovic. The Croatian keeper signs for four seasons up to 30 June 2030."







