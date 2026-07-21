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Doing what Lionel Messi avoided!.. Emiliano Martinez stirs controversy over his future and confirms: "The pain cannot be described"

E. Martinez
L. Messi
Argentina
World Cup

What Did Emiliano Martinez Say?!..

Veteran Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has stirred "controversy" over his international future after his country lost the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain edged Argentina 1-0 in the final of a tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Emiliano Martínez apologises to the Argentine people

    Veteran Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has apologised to his nation after officially losing the 2026 World Cup title.

    Martinez wrote on his official "Instagram" account on Tuesday: "I am very sorry. I gave my all to help my country and my team-mates win the World Cup."

    The Argentine stressed that he had dreamed of writing history once more, lifting the World Cup for a second consecutive time after the 2022 edition.

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  • Emiliano Martínez considers "retiring from international football"

    Emiliano Martinez is seriously weighing up an end to his Argentina career. The veteran goalkeeper delivered the message after defeat in the 2026 World Cup final, hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

    "The truth is that the pain is difficult to describe," Martinez said. "There is a lot to think about, how to move forward, and whether the time has come to step aside."

    Everyone expected those words to come from Lionel Messi after the final. Yet "La Pulga", now 39, said nothing about his future at all. It is the 33-year-old Martinez who is mulling over international retirement instead.

  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Emiliano Martínez's brilliance saved Argentina against Spain

    Veteran Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez kept up his fine form for the national team at the 2026 World Cup, even in defeat.

    Martínez was Argentina's standout performer in the final against Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

    Without his brilliance, Argentina would never have forced extra time and would have lost by more than a single goal.

    Across eight matches at the 2026 World Cup, Martínez conceded 8 goals. He kept two clean sheets, against Algeria and Austria in the group stage.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH104-ESP-ARG-FINALAFP

    The career of Emiliano Martínez with the Argentina national team

    Veteran Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is one of the golden generation that landed the "historic quadruple" with the national team:i:

    * Copa America: 2021 and 2024.

    * World Cup: 2022.

    * Finalissima: 2022.

    Since 2021, Martinez has been Argentina's undisputed first choice between the posts, turning out 67 times in official and friendly fixtures alike.

    He conceded 33 goals across those games. He kept 42 clean sheets.