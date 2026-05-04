Diego Simeone responds to 'superstition' claims as Atletico Madrid boss explains hotel change ahead of Arsenal clash

Despite the lighthearted moment regarding their London base, Simeone’s focus remains firmly on securing a place in his third Champions League final. Arsenal took the lead through a Viktor Gyokeres penalty late in the first-half of last week's showdown in Madrid, but the Rojiblancos were given a spot kick of their own 11 minutes into the second period, which Julian Alvarez converted to seal an eventual draw.

With it all to play for, the veteran coach emphasised that the outcome of the semi-final will come down to performance on the pitch rather than any off-field management or psychological games.

Simeone noted the media’s attempts to find sensational storylines, stating: "What I notice is that they are always looking for some headline that is out of the ordinary for a semi-final. And simply the one who plays better and strengthens their weapons will be the one closest to winning."