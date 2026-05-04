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Diego Simeone responds to 'superstition' claims as Atletico Madrid boss explains hotel change ahead of Arsenal clash
Simeone dismisses superstition talk
As Madrid prepare for a high-stakes encounter at the Emirates Stadium, much has been made of the team’s logistics. After a heavy 4-0 defeat in London back in October, the decision to switch accommodation to a different hotel for Tuesday's encounter sparked rumours that the Argentine was looking to change his luck through superstition. However, El Cholo was quick to shut down those claims during his pre-match press conference.
When questioned about the move and whether it was a tactical change to his routine, Simeone provided a characteristically blunt response. "We are better now than in October and now the hotel is cheaper," he said. The response drew laughs, highlighting a manager who remains unfazed by external narratives as he focuses on the task at hand.
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Focusing on the task at hand
Despite the lighthearted moment regarding their London base, Simeone’s focus remains firmly on securing a place in his third Champions League final. Arsenal took the lead through a Viktor Gyokeres penalty late in the first-half of last week's showdown in Madrid, but the Rojiblancos were given a spot kick of their own 11 minutes into the second period, which Julian Alvarez converted to seal an eventual draw.
With it all to play for, the veteran coach emphasised that the outcome of the semi-final will come down to performance on the pitch rather than any off-field management or psychological games.
Simeone noted the media’s attempts to find sensational storylines, stating: "What I notice is that they are always looking for some headline that is out of the ordinary for a semi-final. And simply the one who plays better and strengthens their weapons will be the one closest to winning."
Tactical approach and player updates
Beyond the choice of accommodation, Simeone remains laser-focused on the task at hand on the pitch. Atletico are looking to reach their third Champions League final under his leadership, and the manager stressed the importance of emotional management in such a high-pressure environment. He noted that while tactics are vital, the players eventually decide the outcome once the whistle blows, stating that experience gives him the "peace to face a match like tomorrow's."
The Rojiblancos are also sweating on the fitness of several key attackers. When asked about Alexander Sorloth, Julian Alvarez, and Giuliano Simeone, the boss provided a cautious update. "Yesterday they moved a bit, they are better. We hope they can train well and tomorrow morning we will decide how we start," he said.
He particularly highlighted the value of Sorloth, noting: "An extremely important role, we need him very much. It was a shame he couldn't play in the home game because of a tight hamstring. We need him whether it's for 10 or 90 minutes."
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The final push for the final
There is a quiet confidence radiating from the Atleti camp, with Simeone insisting that his team is in a better place mentally and physically than they were earlier in the campaign.
He believes the experience within his ranks will be the deciding factor. "We have a lot of faith, then for sure it will not depend on us," he added.
We will try to play the game that needs to be played, with the intensity and understanding that the match demands. We have a lot of faith in what we do, convinced and sure of what we want to achieve in this match, and the result won't depend solely on us," Simeone explained.
He also tipped Julian Alvarez to play a major role, citing his extensive knowledge of English football as a potential deciding factor in what promises to be a night of high drama in north London.
"That's what these kinds of important matches are all about. He knows the English league well, and hopefully he can have a great game," he added.