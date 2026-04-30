'Atrocious' - Diego Simeone ripped apart for behaviour during Eberechi Eze penalty incident as Atletico Madrid boss' touchline antics branded 'crazy'

Arsenal legend Martin Keown suggested that the referee was simply unable to withstand the atmosphere created by the home side's technical area. He argued that the contact on Eze was sufficient to uphold the original decision and that the intervention from the VAR hub in the first place was unnecessary and outside of the standard protocol.

"I simply don't think it was [a] clear and obvious [error by the referee]," Keown explained. "The referee should be able to referee the game. VAR has got too involved. That's not what we wanted with VAR. It's not part of the protocol for me. Simeone, though, his actions at the sidelines, the drama he creates and the scenes around it, the referee, in the end, I felt buckled under the pressure, went to the screen and didn't stick with his decision. I don't think he should have even been made to go to the screen."