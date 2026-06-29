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Didier Deschamps 'devastated' by mother's passing as France coach returns from brief break
Deschamps opens up on personal tragedy
Speaking ahead of France’s round of 32 clash against Sweden, Deschamps revealed the depth of his grief following the death of his mother. The World Cup winner was forced to temporarily leave the camp in the United States to return to France, missing the final group stage fixture to attend to family matters during an incredibly difficult period.
"How am I? I'm doing okay. Obviously I had complicated days where I was devastated," Deschamps admitted while speaking to M6. "But for my own personal well-being and for the good of the France team, I had to leave. Afterwards, they did what was necessary."
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Finding solace in the dugout
Despite the immense personal loss, Deschamps has chosen to channel his focus back into his professional duties. He believes that the rigours of a World Cup campaign and the intense preparation required for the knockout rounds have provided a necessary distraction as he processes his mourning.
"Since I've been back, I've got back into this preparation for this match against Sweden," the 57-year-old continued. "It’s good to have my head occupied." His return has been met with significant warmth from the playing squad, who offered their full support to their long-serving manager.
Perfect group stage record without the boss
While Deschamps was away, his coaching staff and players ensured that the standards did not drop. Les Bleus secured a victory over Norway 4-1 to maintain a perfect record in Group I, a feat that pleased the manager as he prepares for the high-stakes environment of the latter rounds of the tournament.
"It was our objective to have this first place. Having this victory with nine points, even if it doesn't give a bonus, we had never done it," Deschamps explained. "It's always a good thing to win matches. The first objective is achieved."
The win over Norway allowed France to cruise into the round of 32 with maximum momentum.
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Deschamps’ last France dance
Deschamps boasts a highly distinguished managerial career with the French national team since taking the reins of Les Bleus back in 2012. Throughout his long-standing tenure, the 57-year-old tactician has overseen 182 international fixtures, securing 119 victories and 32 draws, while suffering just 31 defeats."
Having famously guided France to World Cup glory in 2018 and reaching the final of the 2022 tournament before a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Argentina, Deschamps is highly determined to crown the end of his international era with another World Cup title, with his current contract officially set to expire next month.