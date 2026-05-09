In his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen", the former Real Madrid star paid a very special tribute to his long-time teammate from the national side, sparing no detail in his candid account of Süle's unconventional lifestyle.
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Despite not always "playing by the book", Toni Kroos admits to being a fan of a BVB star
For Kroos, Süle is a rare exception in an increasingly sanitised world of football. "Niki is a top bloke. He's different from most professional footballers these days," emphasised the 2014 World Cup winner.
Süle has never felt the need to maintain a facade for the sake of his image. On the contrary: "He's always worn his heart on his sleeve and made no secret of the fact that certain things which are normal in a professional footballer's life simply aren't normal for him, and that he wanted to remain the Niklas he's always been, living life on his own terms – whilst still being a professional footballer."
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Kroos: "Süle has stayed true to his way of life"
However, this authenticity came at a price. Süle, who never hid his fondness for fast food and sugary drinks, often clashed with the demanding requirements of modern professional football. According to Kroos, this "probably didn't always go down well with everyone", yet Süle "remained true to himself and his way of life".
Speaking with his brother Felix, Kroos did question how compatible Süle's indulgence was with the demands of the game, even suggesting that "one or two injuries" in the burly defender's career "were probably a consequence" of his lifestyle.
Süle has now played 300 Bundesliga matches.
That's not a criticism, though; Kroos admires his willingness to take risks: "You have to give him credit for that – and that's why I like him – because with him, you always knew what you were getting. You always got an honest opinion, and he was a character who wouldn't let himself be swayed." Süle had simply "accepted the consequences" of not "living by the book," yet he still "had a great career."
Kroos concedes that a more ascetic lifestyle "could probably have achieved even more" for Süle. Yet Süle's CV speaks for itself: five league titles, two DFB Cup wins and the 2020 Champions League crown. He retires with 300 Bundesliga appearances for TSG Hoffenheim, FC Bayern and BVB, plus 49 caps for Germany.
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Kroos praises Süle's consistent performances
Kroos stressed that, despite Süle's antics, his ability has repeatedly convinced coaches and executives. Clubs simply tolerated his lifestyle because his performances on the pitch usually delivered. "He has shown time and again, with great consistency, that he is a very good player and that he has earned his place on the pitch," said Kroos.