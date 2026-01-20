Getty
Dele Alli receives transfer offers from FOUR La Liga clubs as ex-Tottenham star mulls next move five months after Como release
Free agent: Ex-England international Dele has endured a tough time
At 29 years of age, Dele should be far from finished. He has, however, made just one substitute appearance since February 2023 - with it close to three years since a loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas was taken in.
A return to Everton did not play out as planned, as injury issues took hold, and he was released by the Toffees when reaching the end of his contract in 2024. A surprising approach from Como was received late in that calendar year.
Dele linked up with former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas in Italy, but saw his solitary appearance marred by an unfortunate red card. His deal was terminated a matter of months later.
- Getty Images
Revealed: The four teams to have contacted Dele
A personal training regime has helped to keep the ex-England international ticking over as he waits on enticing offers. According to Fichajes, four approaches have been made from the top tier of Spanish football. Real Oviedo, Sevilla, Elche, and Getafe are all said to have been in touch.
It is claimed that Oviedo were the first to make a move, as they sit bottom of the Liga table, with an “immediate morale boost” being sought to “reverse a dangerous trend”. Dele is said to tick boxes for them when it comes to “offensive leadership” and “international experience”.
They are, however, only proposing a deal through to the end of the season, with an extension option requiring certain criteria to be met. Contact has already been made with the player’s representatives.
Sevilla are considered to be in a more “delicate financial scenario”, which makes a deal unlikely. They are, however, exploring the option of bringing Dele on board “under very tight salary parameters”.
They, like Real Oviedo, will propose a short-term contract that includes an extension clause if “the player performs on the field”. They see Dele as an “adaptable attacking midfielder, capable of providing tactical alternatives without compromising the wage bill”. He is a low-risk option for a team that are hoping to push on into the top half of the Liga standings.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Could Dele follow in Greenwood's footsteps at Getafe?
Elche are reported to be the “best-placed club” when it comes to deals with Dele. They are sat just outside of the European qualification places at present. Their proposal is also “the most solid economically: two years contract and a total salary close to two million euros”.
Getafe, who previously took a punt on Mason Greenwood during his time at Manchester United, are also keeping an eye on Dele’s situation. Their contract offer would be “for a season-and-a-half, aligning with the goal of stabilising the project and keeping the coach in place”.
At the Coliseum, there is a feeling that ex-Spurs star Dele “could be a differentiating factor if he maintains physical continuity, bringing experience and unpredictability in crucial moments”.
- Getty/GOAL
Stay in Europe or return to the UK? Future poser for Dele
It is claimed that the issue of Dele’s future will be resolved “within weeks”. All of the options put to him in Spain are said to share one goal - to help him “feel decisive again and prove he still has the football to compete at the highest level”.
All of the interested parties want Dele to “feel like a footballer again”. They can offer him “visibility and room to regain confidence”. It is now up to Dele to decide what he wants to do next.
A return to the UK has been mooted for a man with 37 senior caps to his name, with the likes of Wrexham and Swansea being advised to explore a deal, but it has been suggested that a trial may be required at any EFL club and Dele could slot straight into the first-team fold at any of the Liga outfits chasing his signature.
Advertisement