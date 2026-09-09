Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski set for sensational return after 477 days out as comeback games revealed

The forward finally returned to first-team training with Spurs at the beginning of September. While he is not yet under consideration for Roberto De Zerbi's matchday squads, Sweden boss Potter remains highly optimistic about his progress.

Potter wants to reach a swift agreement with Spurs' medical department to include Kulusevski in the upcoming international break. The manager is desperate to welcome the attacker back into the international fold.

"He's very close. I'm so impressed with him, how he's handled his injury," Potter told SVT. "Of course, we have to be careful with him. I hope he comes with us, but we have to talk to Dejan and Tottenham first."