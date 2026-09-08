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Crystal Palace ease past Middlesbrough to book Carabao Cup fourth-round spot
Palace secure Carabao Cup progression
Palace booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a convincing 3-0 victory over Championship side Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park. Striker Larsen scored headers in both halves before substitute Kamada added a sublime third goal to wrap up an emphatic win. Sage’s side comfortably eased through to the next stage of the competition, producing a clinical display in front of their home supporters.
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Larsen double inspires Eagles
Wing-back Oscar Mingueza marked his first start for Palace by setting up the opening goal. His precise left-footed cross from the right flank found an unmarked Larsen, who headed past Sol Brynn from close range.
Ben Chilwell turned from scorer to provider in the second half, having netted the winner against Fulham three days earlier. The left-back delivered a pinpoint cross eight minutes after the restart for Larsen to double the advantage.
Kamada added further gloss to the scoreline shortly after coming off the bench. The midfielder produced an exquisite chip over a rooted Brynn from outside the penalty area to round off the victory.
Sage handed valuable squad depth
Sage made eight changes to the side that defeated Fulham 3-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Summer arrivals Mingueza, Honest Ahanor, and Dario Osorio were all handed their first starts for the club.
Boro head coach Kim Hellberg also opted for eight rotations following their 1-0 win at Queens Park Rangers. Will Lankshear, one of the Championship's joint-top scorers, was kept on the bench until the second half.
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Eagles look ahead to fourth round
The victory ensures Palace enter the draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with confidence. Sage will take encouragement from the performances of his summer signings as Palace prepare to carry this winning momentum forward into their upcoming domestic fixtures.
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