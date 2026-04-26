Cristiano Ronaldo x Mohamed Salah gets green light! Al-Nassr coach wants Egyptian superstar to join Portuguese GOAT in fearsome Saudi Pro League attack

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has given his approval for the club to pursue iconic Liverpool winger Salah this summer, according to Okaz. With the Egyptian King set to depart Anfield at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, Al-Nassr have emerged as a frontrunner to secure his signature on a free transfer. The veteran coach is said to be eager to integrate Salah into his tactical setup, envisioning a partnership that would arguably become the most high-profile attacking duo in world football.

However, the move is contingent on internal stability at the Riyadh-based club. According to the report, sources have indicated that while Jesus definitely wants to sign Salah, the coach's own future must be secured first. Negotiations are currently ongoing between Al-Nassr's management and Jesus over a contract extension, which would clear the path for the club to finalise their ambitious summer transfer targets.