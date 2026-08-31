Cristian Chivu urges patience with new boys John Stones & Curtis Jones as Inter scrape past Cagliari

Inter made it two wins from two at the start of the new Serie A season, but the 1-0 victory over Cagliari was far from the comfortable afternoon Chivu had envisioned. The spotlight in the early weeks of the season has inevitably fallen on the club's marquee summer signings. Stones and Jones, arriving from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively, represent a significant shift in recruitment strategy. However, neither started the match in Sardinia, with Chivu opting to use them as second-half substitutes to help manage their fitness levels.

Chivu explained the rationale behind their staggered integration into the first team, highlighting the different styles of play they are currently navigating. "The new players have just arrived. Playing on certain pitches with a certain amount of pressure is their bread and butter," Chivu said. "However, Stones needs to regain his fitness, and Jones needs to adapt to our game . Their attitude is nothing to criticize; they're two exemplary players, and we're happy to have them."