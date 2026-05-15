According to Kicker, initial contact has already been made with Hütter's management. However, his agent, Alen Augustincic, declined to confirm this when approached by the sports magazine. The 56-year-old Austrian most recently managed AS Monaco for around two years, but was sacked in October.
Translated by
Could a spectacular return be on the cards for Eintracht Frankfurt? Reports suggest that initial contact has already been made
Hütter enjoyed a successful spell at Eintracht Frankfurt between 2018 and 2021, but his subsequent move to Borussia Mönchengladbach proved ill-fated. He still feels a strong connection to his former club and is said to have dropped in on Frankfurt just a few weeks ago.
"Gladbach is also a great club, but emotionally I still feel extremely attached to Frankfurt," Hütter told Kicker in 2023 after leaving Borussia. "When I watch Eintracht's matches, something stirs within me. It was an incredibly wonderful time."
Whether he might one day return to Frankfurt as head coach is unclear, as he has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League and, according to L'Equipe, with Olympique Marseille.
- Getty Images
Who else is being tipped as Albert Riera's successor at Eintracht?
Albert Riera's combative tenure at Eintracht Frankfurt is all but over after just three and a half months, despite no official announcement. Even a Conference League spot secured on the final Bundesliga matchday against VfB Stuttgart would not sway the decision. On-field results and off-field messaging have been too erratic.
Apart from Hütter, several other candidates have been linked with the club in recent days. Among them: Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli), Kjetil Knutsen (Bodø/Glimt), Jacob Neestrup (unattached), Domenico Tedesco (unattached), Roger Schmidt (Global Sports Director, Japanese league), Mike Tullberg (FC Midtjylland), Tobias Strobl (SC Verl), Tonda Eckert (FC Southampton) and Danny Röhl (Glasgow Rangers).