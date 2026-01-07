Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

All completed Arsenal transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Arsenal transfers in the 2025-26 season so far, from the summer and winter windows.

After consecutive seasons of pushing Manchester City to the wire in the Premier League title race before losing out to Liverpool last term, Arsenal entered the 2025-26 campaign looking to take that final step towards domestic and European glory. With Mikel Arteta continuing to lead the charge, the Gunners have once again dipped into the transfer market to reshape and reinforce their squad ahead of a defining season.

The club saw a number of incoming and outgoing moves as part of their long-term strategy, with a focus on squad depth and positional upgrades. Fans are eager to see how the new arrivals blend into an already dynamic core, while a few high-profile departures have also signalled the start of a new chapter in North London.

With the summer transfer window done and dusted, GOAL brings you all the completed Arsenal transfers for the 2025-26 season, updated in real time.

  • New signings January 2026 window

    The Gunners are reportedly in the market for a number of young talents, including AC Milan full-back David Bartesaghi and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jean-Matteo Bahoya. Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza is also said to be on their radar.

    • Advertisement

  • Departures January 2026 window

    There has been very little indication that there will be many exits from the Emirates in January, something that is perhaps backed up by the fact that no key players are in the final six months of their contracts.

  • Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal 2025-26Getty Images

    New signings summer 2025 window

    Arsenal's summer 2025 transfer window was marked by strategic acquisitions aimed at strengthening key areas of the squad.

    The Gunners confirmed the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea. In defence, Arsenal wrapped up a deal for 21-year-old Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, impressed by his composure, physical presence, and ability to play out from the back.

    Arsenal also beat rivals Tottenham to the punch for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, showing serious intent to bring the dynamic playmaker to the Emirates. 

    The North London club announced the signing of Spaniards Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. These two were the first two official moves made by the club in this transfer window.

    Arsenal also announced the £12m transfer for Brentford and Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard. Arsenal then moved to wrap up a deal for Viktor Gyokeres, who became the team's sixth new signing of the summer. The London club has also signed Piero Hincapie on a loan-to-buy deal.  

    PlayerNationalityPrevious ClubFee
    Kepa ArrizabalagaSpainChelsea£5m
    Martin ZubimendiSpainReal Sociedad£60m
    Christian NørgaardDenmarkBrentford£12m
    Cristhian MosqueraSpainValencia£17m
    Viktor GyokeresSwedenSporting CP£64m
    Noni MaduekeEnglandChelsea£52m
    Eberechi EzeEnglandCrystal Palace£60m
    Piero Hincapie EcuadorBayer Leverkusen£45m

    These moves suggest a strategic rebuild under Mikel Arteta as Arsenal aims to revamp its squad and compete more effectively.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Tottenham Hotspur FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Departures summer 2025 window

    Arsenal's summer 2025 transfer window saw a significant reshaping of the squad, with several departures confirmed and others anticipated as Mikel Arteta continues to refine his team.

    Among the confirmed exits, Kieran Tierney made an emotional return to Celtic on a free transfer after his contract with Arsenal expired. Midfielders Jorginho and Thomas Partey left, with Jorginho signing with Flamengo and Partey leaving for Villarreal.

    Additionally, Arsenal released several players at the end of their contracts, including loanees Raheem Sterling and Neto. Nuno Tavares, who was on loan, has been sold to Lazio on a permanent deal.

    Marquinhos departed the club to join Cruzeiro in a £2.5 million deal and Takehiro Tomiyasu's contract was terminated by mutual consent.

    These moves are part of a broader strategy to streamline the squad and generate funds for new signings, as Arsenal aims to bolster key positions and build a team capable of competing at the highest level in the upcoming season. 

    PlayerNationalityNew ClubFee
    Nuno TavaresPortugalLazio€5m
    Nathan Butler-OyedejiEnglandReleasedFree
    Reece ClairmontEnglandReleasedFree
    Khayon EdwardsEnglandReleasedFree
    Jakai FisherEnglandReleasedFree
    Romari FordeEnglandReleasedFree
    Jimi GowerEnglandReleasedFree
    Jack Henry-FrancisEnglandReleasedFree
    JorginhoItalyFlamengo (expected)Free
    Max KuczynskiEnglandReleasedFree
    Salah-Eddine Oulad M’HandNetherlandsReleasedFree
    Ismail Oulad M’HandNetherlandsReleasedFree
    NetoBrazilReturned to BournemouthLoan End
    Brian OkonkwoEnglandReleasedFree
    Elian Quesada-ThornCosta RicaReleasedFree
    Zacariah ShuaibEnglandReleasedFree
    Raheem SterlingEnglandReturned to ChelseaLoan End
    Kieran TierneyScotlandCelticFree
    MarquinhosBrazilCruzeiro£2.5m
    Takehiro TomiyasuJapanTBCContract terminated
    Thomas ParteyGhanaVillarrealFree
0