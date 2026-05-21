In recent weeks, several leading European clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old Club Brugge striker. Among them are Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
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Competition for BVB? Atlético Madrid are reportedly pursuing a German Under-21 international
Tresoldi rose through the youth setup at Hannover 96. Last summer, Club Brugge paid €7.5 million for the forward, and he has since made an immediate impact. Across all competitions, he has scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in 56 competitive outings. His contract runs until 2029, and Brugge are reportedly seeking around €30 million in transfer fees.
Born in Cagliari in 2004 to an Argentine mother and an Italian father, he moved to Germany with his family in 2017. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he admitted that his dream club is neither a Bundesliga side nor Atlético Madrid. "The dream of playing for Milan is in my head. I think about it every morning when I get up," Tresoldi said. "That's the dream that drives me to work hard every day."
Nicolo Tresoldi would face stiff competition at Atlético Madrid
At international level, Tresoldi could theoretically play for Argentina, Italy or Germany. To date, however, he has represented only the DFB. He currently features for the Under-21s, where he has scored twelve goals in 24 appearances. Some pundits have recently called for his inclusion in Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad.
Should he move to Atlético, Tresoldi would face stiff competition up front: with Julián Álvarez (26) and Alexander Sörloth (30), Diego Simeone already has two top-class centre-forwards. However, Antoine Griezmann (35) is set to leave the club this summer to join Orlando City.