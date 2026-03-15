Como v Roma: Celik forced off through injury – his condition

Roma’s next match is scheduled for Thursday 19 March at 9pm, when they face Bologna in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 at the Olimpico (the first leg ended 1-1). It remains to be seen whether Celik will be available for that match; if he is unable to play, Rensch – who came on in the 56th minute against Como (in place of El Shaarawy), or Tsimikas could feature, having replaced Celik in the defeat against Fabregas’s side; in that case, he would move to the left flank with Wesley (suspended for the next league match against Lecce following today’s red card) shifting to the right.