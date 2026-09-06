Como pull off 90-day 'construction miracle' as Sinigaglia receives UEFA approval for Champions League debut

The hosts enter the contest full of confidence after claiming seven points from three Serie A games, capped by Friday's emphatic 4-1 win at Genoa. In contrast, Leipzig arrive carrying a dismal record of 18 European matches without a clean sheet and just one win in their last ten Champions League proper fixtures. Como's resolute backline, which conceded only 29 league goals last term and three so far this season, will provide a stern test for the Bundesliga outfit.