Palmer and Colwill were left out of the Chelsea's matchday squad to face Juventus on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, according to Football London. The pair have picked up minor knocks during the club's intensive pre-season tour, leading the medical staff to advise against their involvement in the fixture.

The absence of Palmer is particularly significant given his blistering form since joining the Blues. The 24-year-old had featured in Chelsea's opening two friendlies in the Sydney Super Cup, coming off the bench to provide an assist in a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers before starting against Tottenham in a 2-1 loss. Speaking to reporters pitchside before the game, Palmer said: "I'm disappointed not to play due to a slight issue, but I love Hong Kong. Amazing support."



