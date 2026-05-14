Chris Sutton rubbishes Gary Lineker's 'worst VAR decision ever' claim after Celtic's controversial penalty winner at Motherwell

Lineker was among the first to voice his frustration, taking to social media to express his disbelief at the call. "This might be the worst VAR decision I've seen (and there's a lot of competition)," Lineker wrote. "Extraordinary given the significance."

His sentiment was echoed by former Rangers striker Kris Boyd, who argued the physics of the incident proved the ball hit Nicholson’s head rather than his hand.

"If you throw a ball at someone and it hits your hand, it will drop a couple of yards in front of you," Boyd said during his analysis on Sky Sports. "It is impossible - impossible - to get that distance on a header like that if it's hitting your hand first. It's impossible."

The ball eventually travelled out of the penalty area for a throw-in, which Boyd cited as evidence of a clean header.