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Chicago Fire confirm Robert Lewandowski transfer as ex-Barcelona striker pencilled in for MLS debut against Thomas Muller
Chicago finally land their marquee signing
Chicago Fire have announced the signing of Lewandowski. Berhalter revealing that the club first began working on the deal in January 2025 and remained in regular contact with the striker and his representatives before reaching an agreement. Despite reported interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Europe, Lewandowski opted to join Chicago.
The former Barcelona forward arrives with an outstanding record after scoring 120 goals in 193 appearances for the Spanish club and is expected to strengthen the Fire's attack as they push for success in MLS.
Berhalter hails Lewandowski's pedigree
Berhalter discussed the transfer following its completion, explaining how long the club had worked to secure the Poland international's signature and why they believed the move suited both player and club. He also praised Lewandowski's achievements, describing him as the standout striker of the modern era.
"It first came into the picture probably in January of [20]25," Berhalter told ESPN. "And then here we are, June of [20]26, and we're finally making the signing. We've been persistent. We've, you know, just kept contact with him, kept contact with his representative. This was a move that everyone truly believes is a great opportunity for Robert and for the city of Chicago.
"I think that it's very rare that a person wins every single place he goes. And that's Robert's track record. Not only does the team that he plays for win, but he performs at a very high level. There's no player in the top five leagues that has scored more goals than Robert in the last 15 years. I would call him the best forward of this generation. I don't think there's been a better forward in the last decade and a half than Robert Lewandowski."
All eyes on his MLS debut
Berhalter confirmed the club will carefully manage Lewandowski's fitness before introducing him to MLS action. If that schedule remains on track, Lewandowski could face his former Bayern Munich teammate, Muller, who plays for Vancouver Whitecaps, in one of the most exciting matches of July.
He said: "And he's certainly worth waiting for. Yeah, we obviously want to be careful with his loading but he wants to play, we want to play him. So he's going to use the next couple of weeks to gain fitness and get into rhythm and then we want to play him. Hopefully he makes his debut on July 16th."
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Rivalry with Messi rekindled
Lewandowski's arrival also adds another chapter to his long-standing competitive history with Lionel Messi, who currently leads Inter Miami. The two icons of the game will now compete for supremacy in the Eastern Conference, though a potential meeting on July 22 remains subject to Messi’s international commitments and Lewandowski’s fitness levels.
The Pole’s resume includes 344 goals for Bayern Munich and two FIFA Best Men's Player awards, marking him as one of the most significant arrivals in league history. As Chicago currently sits third in the Eastern Conference, they hope Lewandowski's clinical edge will be the final piece of the puzzle in their quest for a first MLS Cup title since 1998.