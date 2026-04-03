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Stuttgart star admits he'd be 'delighted to return to Real Madrid' with Spanish giants holding bargain buy-back option
Castilla graduate shines in Germany
Since departing the Spanish capital for a modest €3m in the summer of 2025, Andres has established himself as a reliable presence in the Stuttgart midfield. The 20-year-old has already contributed a goal and an assist across 19 Bundesliga appearances, earning 10 starts during an impressive debut campaign in Germany. His rapid adaptation to top-flight football has reignited interest from Madrid, who are reportedly considering activating a bargain buy-back clause to bolster their central options.
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Andres addresses Bernabeu speculation
In a recent interview, the Spaniard expressed his affection for his former club while maintaining a professional focus on his current responsibilities at the MHP Arena. Despite the persistent links to a return to his homeland, Andres insisted he is currently leaving all career decisions in the hands of his representatives to avoid distractions.
Speaking to The Athletic, he addressed the possibility of a move back to the Bernabeu: “That’s something the club has to decide - I’d be delighted to return to Madrid, but it’s not something I’m worrying about right now. I’m very happy at Stuttgart. I’ve told my agent I don’t want to know anything about that. When the time comes, we’ll talk and see what options we have.”
Bargain clauses and teammate praise
Madrid smartly inserted a buy-back clause into Andres' contract, allowing them to secure his services for just €13m this summer or €16m in 2027. The midfielder also seized the opportunity to commend his teammate Angelo Stiller, who has also been associated with the Spanish giants.
Commenting on the dressing room banter regarding their respective futures, Andres noted: “Everyone knows about Madrid, but there have been a few jokes between us: ‘Are you off there? Am I coming and you’re leaving?’ But that’s it. He’s our best player, he’s spectacular. If you watch a Stuttgart match, you’ll see he’s the one calling the shots. He’s a top-class player and could play for any team - hopefully Madrid, or wherever he wants.”
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Strategic decisions for Los Blancos
Madrid appear poised for a significant midfield investment this summer, with high-profile targets such as Vitinha, Rodri and Adam Wharton featuring on a talent-heavy shortlist. While Andres remains a cost-effective homegrown alternative, he is currently tied to a long-term contract with Stuttgart until June 2030. Los Blancos must now decide whether to activate their bargain buy-back clause or allow the youngster’s stock to rise further amid reported interest from Manchester United.