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'I could've offered something different' - Chelsea star Cole Palmer speaks out on England World Cup squad snub
Palmer addresses World Cup heartache
Palmer has admitted that missing out on a place in the England squad for the World Cup was a difficult pill to swallow. Despite his status as one of the Premier League's most technical talents, the former Manchester City man was left out of the 26-man group currently competing in North America.
Speaking about the snub, Palmer revealed the personal frustration of being excluded from the biggest stage in football.
“Every player that plays football wants to be at the World Cup,” Palmer told The Times. “But it’s a decision that I cannot change and a hard one, for whatever reason. But I’m just trying to enjoy the summer off - the first summer I’ve ever had off.”
The attacking midfielder has since been seen holidaying in Ibiza as he looks to reset following a challenging domestic campaign where his numbers have dipped since his breakout season at Stamford Bridge.
- AFP
Tuchel’s justification for the snub
England manager Tuchel was candid when explaining why the Chelsea talisman was among the big names who did not make the final cut. Tuchel pointed toward a lack of consistency and fitness issues that plagued Palmer’s most recent season in London.
“I think he suffers from a lack of individual form within the club,” Tuchel explained. “He was not as decisive or as influential as he was in the last seasons, throughout the whole season. Second of all, he was not very influential with us.
“His record with us was just not outstanding, not good enough to make him ‘no matter what, he is coming.’ That is just the reality of it. He had to pull out injured several times, when he was in camp he did not have the impact that we all wanted to push him for.”
Proving the doubters wrong
Despite the manager's assessment, Palmer remains confident in the unique skill set he brings to the pitch. The playmaker believes he possesses qualities that are distinct from the pace-oriented attackers like Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka, who were selected ahead of him.
“I know what I could have offered - something different to what the manager has picked. But like I said before, I can’t change the decision and I wish everyone the best,” Palmer noted.
He added that the rejection serves as a powerful motivator for the upcoming season: “It’s like anything. If you’re told you’re essentially not good enough then you’re going to want to prove people wrong.”
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England prepare for Azteca showdown
While Palmer watches from a distance, the Three Lions are preparing for a massive quarter-final clash against Mexico. The squad, captained by Harry Kane, has navigated a difficult path to reach the final eight, including a recent comeback victory over DR Congo.
However, the preparation for the showdown at the Azteca Stadium has been hampered by potential scheduling changes due to forecasted thunderstorms in Mexico City.
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