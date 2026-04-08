Chelsea's stance on Enzo Fernandez reintegration revealed after internal ban for Real Madrid transfer hint

The World Cup winner found himself in hot water after suggesting he would prefer life in the Spanish capital, leading to an internal suspension that saw him miss Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Port Vale. Fernandez will also be barred from Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City this weekend. Despite the friction, club sources indicate that the door remains open for Fernandez to reclaim his spot in the starting XI and even wear the captain’s armband again this season, according to The Guardian.

Speaking on the decision to enforce the sanction, Rosenior was firm regarding the cultural standards required at Stamford Bridge. "It’s disappointing for Enzo to speak that way. I have got no bad words to say about him, but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build," the Blues boss explained.