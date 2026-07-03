Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Manaka Matsukubo Chelsea signing 2026Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC
Celia Balf

Chelsea sign Manaka Matsukubo from North Carolina Courage in NWSL transfer

NWSL
Chelsea FC Women
North Carolina Courage
WSL

Chelsea FC have signed Japan international midfielder Manaka Matsukubo from the National Women's Soccer League's North Carolina Courage. The 21-year-old joins the Blues on a five-year contract after a standout season in which she won the NWSL Midfielder of the Year award, adding another rising star to Chelsea's midfield ahead of the new campaign.

  • Manaka Matsukubo Chelsea signing 2026Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC

    Matsukubo embarks on new chapter

    When Matsukubo joined the Courage on loan in 2023, it would have been hard to predict just how much of an impact the 18-year-old would make. It didn't take long for her to earn a permanent contract, signing one in 2024. She became an essential part of the midfield, scoring in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup and earning MVP honors.

    In 2025, she was named the NWSL Midfielder of the Year after recording 11 goals and four assists during the season.

    Matsukubo made 58 regular-season appearances, scored 19 goals and added 10 assists during her three years with the Courage. She joins Chelsea FC on a five-year contract after the clubs agreed to the transfer Friday.

    • Advertisement
  • nadeshiko-manaka-matsukubo(C)Getty Images

    ‘I’m so excited to be joining Chelsea'

    In Chelsea's announcement, Matsukubo said, "I'm so excited to be joining Chelsea, a club with a lot of history." The 21-year-old also said she has known about the club since she was little.

    "As a small child, I followed Chelsea because it is a club everyone in the world knows about.

    "The club has a strong history of winning trophies and has done so well at the top of the game, so I couldn't pass up this opportunity, and I want to help continue this club's tradition of winning trophies for years to come."

  • manaka matsukubo-japan-women-20250406(C)Getty Images

    Impact on the international level

    While Matsukubo only joined the senior national team last year, she played an integral role in helping Japan win the SheBelieves Cup. She also helped Japan win the AFC Women's Asian Cup, defeating hosts Australia. She now has 19 caps and two goals for the national team.

    Before making her senior debut, she was a member of Japan's Under-20 team that finished as runner-up at the 2022 and 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cups. In 2024, she won the Silver Ball for her performances.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • manaka matsukubo-japan-nadeshiko-women-202603(C)Getty Images

    Joins Chelsea FC at an interesting time

    Matsukubo joins Chelsea at a time when some of the club's longest-tenured players have departed for the NWSL. Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten and Catarina Macario have all left Chelsea to join NWSL clubs.


NWSL
North Carolina Courage crest
North Carolina Courage
NCC
Seattle Reign FC crest
Seattle Reign FC
OLR