Lamine Camara agent slams Monaco as 'commodity' talk surfaces after £47m Chelsea transfer collapse following Enzo Fernandez exit

Kamara stressed that football's financial mechanisms often overlook the personal toll on athletes. He continued his impassioned plea by stating: "A transfer shouldn’t just be a matter of two clubs and a set of numbers. Behind every contract, there’s a man, a career, dreams and life-changing decisions.

"The fact that clubs can sometimes have the final word is a reality of professional football. But one question remains: what about the career and the will of the player?"

Calling for systemic reform, the agent challenged the sport's authorities to intervene. "Football’s governing bodies, particularly FIFA and UEFA, must take a serious look at these situations and consider whether a fairer system can be created for both clubs and players," Kamara urged. "Should release clauses become mandatory?

"What is the point of a club being able to hold a player to his contract if, ultimately, it loses the commitment and trust of the person behind the footballer? Clubs’ investments must be protected, but so too must the player’s career, ambitions and right to decide his own future. We need a framework that protects both sides."

He concluded: "The player must be able to be heard and respected in the decisions that determine his future. Let’s never forget what’s important: behind every success, it’s the players who write history first."



