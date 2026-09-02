Chelsea eye shock Wijnaldum swoop! Blues turn to free agent after deadline day chaos

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a shock move for Wijnaldum after deadline day proved to be a disaster for the West London club. Having sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in a British record-equalling £125 million deal, the Blues were left with a glaring void in midfield as their alternative targets collapsed in dramatic fashion during the final hours of trading.

The West Londoners were left fuming after Monaco aborted Lamine Camara's last-gasp move to Stamford Bridge. The deal's late collapse, compounded by the exit of a key figure from their starting XI, has forced Alonso to scramble for immediate midfield alternatives.