Chelsea confirm Filip Jorgensen exit as goalkeeper joins RC Strasbourg on season-long loan

The move to Alsace represents a crucial opportunity for Jorgensen to reignite his career after playing a key role in Chelsea's UEFA Conference League triumph in May 2025 and their FIFA Club World Cup victory that same summer. Despite featuring 12 times across four different competitions and helping the team reach the semi-finals of both domestic cups last season, he lost his place as first-choice goalkeeper to Robert Sanchez. Strasbourg have capitalised on their strategic partnership with Chelsea to reinforce its backline.