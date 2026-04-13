AFP
In-demand Como boss Cesc Fabregas claims he hasn't bothered looking at Serie A table since 2025
Courage in defeat
Como missed the opportunity to solidify their place in the top four after squandering a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 against league leaders Inter. Goals from Alex Valle and Nico Paz provided a perfect start, but a clinical Nerazzurri side fought back through braces from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries. This result marks the first time in Serie A history that Como have lost a match after holding a two-goal advantage.
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Ignoring the standings
Despite the heartbreaking nature of the defeat, Fabregas refused to focus on the league table, insisting that his young squad's performance against the division's best side was more significant. The Spaniard highlighted his team's bravery in taking 20 shots against the leaders as a clear sign of their rapid tactical evolution.
Speaking to DAZN Italiaafter the final whistle, the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder stated: “I don’t know what position we are in the table, because I haven’t checked since the start of the season and I’m not going to now. My team once again proved it is courageous, eager, and even in defeat showed character. It’s true we made mistakes, but this is a young team and we were up against an opponent that will penalise you for every error.
"I think talking about tactics today is not appetising to me, because we did our talking on the pitch. I like to look at statistics, and not many sides manage 20 shots on goal against Inter. If you had told me two years ago that we’d be challenging Inter like this, I’d have assumed we had organised a friendly match, but we are fighting them on an even playing field.”
Elite future beckons
The narrow loss leaves Como in fifth place, but the club’s hierarchy remains realistic about the global interest in their manager following his transformative impact. During an interview with Rivista Undici in mid-March, Como president Mirwan Suwarso acknowledged that the Spaniard’s long-term future likely lies at the pinnacle of European football.
Discussing the manager's trajectory and Fabregas’ own commitment to his current learning process, the following was stated: “Fabregas is truly very important to us, but we’d be foolish not to think that one day he might move to Arsenal, Barcelona or Chelsea. If he continues to win with us or, in any case, to enjoy success - though I can’t speak for him - I believe he might have bigger dreams."
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Defining season finale
Fabregas and his squad must quickly reset as they travel to Sassuolo this Friday in Serie A before another high-stakes showdown against Inter. The two sides will meet again for the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at San Siro on April 21, following a goalless draw in the first leg. With only six league rounds remaining, Como’s ability to maintain this courageous mentality in these back-to-back elite encounters will define their historic campaign.