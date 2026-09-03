Carlos Queiroz makes shock return to manage Ghana just weeks after quitting

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed on Thursday that Queiroz has agreed to embark on a new coaching mandate. The governing body expressed total confidence in his ability to push the team forward after a brief period of uncertainty.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Carlos Queiroz for his appointment as Head Coach of the Black Stars for the next phase of the team’s programme," an official statement read.

"The GFA believes Queiroz’s extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars position him strongly to lead the team into this next chapter.

"Further details on the new mandate and the Black Stars’ upcoming programme will be announced in due course, as the GFA and Coach Queiroz turn their focus to building a successful new phase for Ghana on the international stage."







