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Carlos Baleba Manchester United 2026Getty Images
Yosua Arya

Carlos Baleba sends emotional farewell to Brighton after completing Man Utd transfer

Transfers
C. Baleba
Manchester United
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion

Carlos Baleba has penned a heartfelt farewell message to Brighton and Hove Albion following his high-profile transfer to Manchester United. The 22-year-old midfielder expressed his deep gratitude to the Seagulls fans and staff as he prepares to embark on a new chapter at Old Trafford.

  • Sealing the Old Trafford switch

    Baleba has officially completed his transfer to United. The 22-year-old midfielder finalised his move on Tuesday afternoon to begin a fresh chapter in his career. Shortly after the official announcement, Baleba took the time to reflect on his journey. The youngster posted a classy farewell message to Brighton on social media. Accompanied by a highlights video, he shared his gratitude for his time on the south coast.

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  • A heartfelt message to Brighton

    Baleba used Instagram to express his deep appreciation for the club that brought him to English football. He acknowledged the warmth he received upon his initial arrival.

    "I came here at 19 with little English and no idea what this club would become to me," he wrote. "Brighton only asked me to be myself. The staff who make the club run so well. The teammates who took the time to understand me, on the pitch and off it. The nights at the Amex when I heard my name from that stand always made me feel at home."


  • Taking the Seagulls with him

    The dynamic midfielder made it clear that Brighton will always hold a significant place in his career. He wrapped up his social media tribute by thanking everyone who aided his rapid development.

    "To all of the fans, staff and my teammates. You looked after me and for that I will hold you all close to my heart," Baleba stated. "Wherever I play, this club is in how I play. Good luck Seagulls."

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-MAN UTDAFP

    A race for his debut

    Baleba will now immediately begin adapting to his new surroundings in Manchester. The squad will welcome their latest addition as they step up preparations for their upcoming fixtures. However, United fans might have to wait slightly longer to see their new midfield signing in action. It remains to be seen if he will be fit to make his debut against Ipswich this weekend.

Conference League Qualification
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Tromsoe crest
Tromsoe
TRO
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS