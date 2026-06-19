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Carlo Ancelotti refuses to bow to intense pressure over Endrick despite Brazil coach's belief in 'extraordinary talent'
Brazil boss stands firm on Endrick decision
Pressure is growing on Ancelotti to hand Endrick a starting role after Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opening World Cup group match in New Jersey. The 19-year-old remained an unused substitute, prompting criticism from supporters and pundits. Ahead of Brazil's crucial Group C meeting with Haiti, Ancelotti made it clear that outside opinions will not influence his team selection. The Italian coach stressed that Endrick will get his opportunity when the timing is right.
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Ancelotti explains his approach
Ancelotti reiterated his faith in Endrick while refusing to accelerate the youngster's development. The former Real Madrid manager also highlighted the teenager's unique qualities when comparing him with other attacking options in the squad.
"I will put Endrick in at the right time. We have to wait a little. He will be important," said the Italian during a press conference. "Matheus Cunha is more of a team player, he has more characteristics of an attacking midfielder. Igor Thiago has other qualities. He is a strong player in duels and very aggressive in recovering the ball. Endrick is neither one nor the other. He is something different, for me personally. He is an extraordinary talent."
Brazil's future remains central to the plan
Despite keeping Endrick on the bench, Ancelotti views the forward as a key figure for Brazil's long-term future. The coach believes the teenager possesses rare qualities that set him apart from other attacking players. Ancelotti also pointed to Endrick's mentality as a major reason for his confidence in the player's development.
"Brazil will take advantage of his qualities in this and the next World Cup," Ancelotti admitted. "He is patient, not in a hurry, and very mature for his age. That's a very important aspect. Having family nearby is also important for a young player."
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Brazil face a pivotal test
Brazil's clash with Haiti has taken on added significance following the draw against Morocco. Selecao need a positive result to strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds and ease the pressure surrounding the team. Attention will also remain on Endrick's involvement. Having already scored the winner against Egypt in a pre-tournament friendly, the forward will continue to push for a larger role in the tournament.
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