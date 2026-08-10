Carabao Cup draw: Chelsea handed Luton Town clash as Tottenham host Charlton in second round

Chelsea are set to welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge in the standout fixture of the Carabao Cup southern section. The Blues, who have lifted this trophy on five occasions, are looking to re-establish their dominance in domestic knockout football. Their most recent triumph in the competition came in 2015, when a John Terry strike and a Kyle Walker own goal secured a 2-0 victory against Mauricio Pochettino's young Tottenham side at Wembley.

Tottenham Hotspur will also enjoy home comforts as they prepare to host Charlton Athletic in a cross-London encounter. This fixture marks the first competitive meeting between the two sides since an FA Cup third-round tie in 2011, which Spurs won 3-0 thanks to an Andros Townsend opener and a quickfire double from Jermain Defoe. Spurs are looking to replicate their Carabao Cup success from 2008, when Jonathan Woodgate scored an extra-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the final.