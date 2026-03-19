CAF executive condemns 'abject' AFCON decision to award title to Morocco

The controversy stems from the chaotic final in Rabat, where Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a late penalty. Although the game eventually resumed—with Brahim Diaz missing the subsequent spot-kick against Edouard Mendy—Senegal went on to win the match 1-0 in extra time. However, CAF later ruled that the initial protest constituted a forfeit, handing Morocco a 3-0 victory two months after the final whistle.

CAF has cited Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations to justify the decision. These rules specify that if a team "refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee," they are deemed to have lost 3-0. Despite the technicality, the decision has sparked outrage across the continent and led to accusations of administrative overreach.







