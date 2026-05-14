More news, features and rumours about BVB:
- The curious story behind Süle's collapsed transfer revealed
- Is there tension at BVB because of Kovac?
- "An exceptional footballer": Kovac wants a world-class star at BVB.
More news, features and rumours about BVB:
BVB sporting director Ole Book has confirmed Borussia Dortmund's interest in Hertha's talented midfielder Kennet Eichhorn.
"I do think Kennet has a certain creativity about him. We know him well, and we like him too. Like probably many other clubs, we like the player. We'll have to wait and see what happens next," Book told reporters on the sidelines of a public training session.
Reports have linked the 16-year-old to Dortmund for months, and Bild claims the club has the "best chance" of signing him, citing a recent meeting between Book and the youngster.
Sport Bild had earlier claimed that Eichhorn was not fully convinced by BVB's playing style under Niko Kovac and favoured alternatives like Bayer Leverkusen or RB Leipzig.
Bayern Munich are also interested, though kicker reports internal disagreement over whether Eichhorn should move to Säbener Straße, despite their faith in his ability as a four-time U17 international.
Manchester City are also in the race, with Sky reporting that Pep Guardiola is a big fan and would welcome the teenager to the Sky Blues next term.
Following BVB's 1–0 victory over Real Madrid in the Premier League International Cup, unsavoury scenes erupted after the final whistle.
While the BVB players were still celebrating on the pitch, several Real Madrid players approached them, sparking a scuffle that included shoving and verbal taunts. Cooler heads soon prevailed, however, and the sides parted, allowing the Black and Yellows to resume their celebrations uninterrupted. Tensions had flared repeatedly during injury time.
A BVB side comprising U19 and U23 players had secured the Premier League International Cup on its first attempt, with Taycan Etcibasi's sixth-minute strike proving decisive.
First held in 2014/15, the Premier League International Cup is one of Europe's most prestigious youth competitions, with 16 English and 16 international clubs competing this season.
Date
Competition
Match
16 May
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen vs. BVB
18 July Friendly
Friendly
Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB
29 July
Friendly
Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB
1 August
Friendly
FC Tokyo vs. BVB