BVB, news and rumours: U-turn for star striker? Alleged transfer deadline for Serhou Guirassy revealed

Quo vadis, Serhou Guirassy? After Bild reported a few weeks ago that the BVB star striker wanted to sign the last big contract of his career in the summer and probably "cash in big time" in Saudi Arabia, this is now not quite set in stone.

According to Bild, a move to Saudi Arabia, where his brother and advisor reportedly offered him a contract last summer with the prospect of doubling his annual salary in Dortmund (rumoured to be nine million euros), is now only his "second priority".

A move to the desert is not out of the question, but several European clubs that will be playing in the Champions League next season have now contacted the Guinean's management. Guirassy is particularly high on AC Milan's "wish list", but he is not the only striker candidate for a summer transfer.

According to Bild, the exit clause in Guirassy's contract, which allows the 29-year-old to move to selected top clubs for €45 million two years before the end of his contract in Dortmund, cannot be activated by Milan, but only by Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool. In the event of concrete transfer interest from the Rossoneri, BVB would therefore be free to negotiate the transfer fee. The same would apply to any interest from the desert.

Guirassy has set himself a deadline for his decision about his future. Shortly after the end of the season in May at the latest, he wants to inform the club whether he will request a transfer or enter the final year of his contract with the Black and Yellows. His "big dream" is still to win a title with Dortmund.

Guirassy is also Dortmund's top scorer in the current season. In 37 competitive games, he has scored 17 goals and provided six assists. In his debut season at BVB, he scored 34 goals and provided nine assists in 45 competitive games.