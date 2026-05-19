BVB News and Rumours: A new report names four additional transfer targets for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have already announced three signings for the coming season: Justin Lerma, Kaua Prates and Joane Gadou. Now, further candidates are being linked with BVB.

According to Sky, the club is monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Matt O'Riley. BVB officials have already gathered intelligence on the 25-year-old Dane and sounded out potential transfer terms, with both scouts and head coach Niko Kovac said to be impressed.

Concurrently, scouts are monitoring Vasilije Kostov of Red Star Belgrade. The 18-year-old midfielder is under contract in Belgrade until 2028, and his agent reportedly visited Dortmund for preliminary talks several weeks ago.

However, the teenager is likely to cost around €25 million, and he is also monitored by RB Leipzig, Inter Milan and several Premier League heavyweights.

Up front, BVB are still monitoring Arsenal's 19-year-old left winger Ethan Nwaneri, with sporting director Ole Book making fresh inquiries.

The player himself is said to be keen on a move to Strobelallee, though the transfer would be extremely costly. This season, Nwaneri gained playing time on loan at Olympique Marseille, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal would loan out the youngster, who is under contract until 2030, once again.

Up front, Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo has scored eight goals and provided five assists this term; BVB have made initial contact, though Lille's asking price is said to exceed €30 million, and there is no release clause.

Seventeen-year-old Atlético Nacional forward Samuel Martínez remains on Dortmund's radar, though several English clubs are also chasing the highly rated Colombian.