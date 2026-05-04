More news, features and rumours about BVB:
- BVB ratings: Why Marcel Sabitzer has no place in Dortmund's starting line-up
- Late Tabakovic strike sees BVB lose at Gladbach
- BVB manager Niko Kovac hits back at a major accusation.
More news, features and rumours about BVB:
Despite Niko Kovac's controversial status—and the team's underwhelming 0–1 loss at Mönchengladbach on Sunday—Borussia Dortmund plans to retain the head coach for the foreseeable future.
According to Ruhr Nachrichten, club officials plan to open talks with Kovac's management in the coming weeks to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2027. By moving quickly, Borussia aims to quell the constant coaching speculation that swirls around the club.
"We have already clearly expressed our confidence in Niko. I really, really enjoy working with him," stressed Dortmund's new sporting director, Ole Book, after the defeat to Gladbach. "I was asked about this even before today's match and spoke very positively about it. The defeat has certainly not changed that in any way."
Kovac replaced the sacked Nuri Sahin in early February 2025 and guided Dortmund into the Champions League with a strong late-season surge. This term, domestic results have largely been positive; second place is within reach, suggesting a promising final table. Early exits from the Champions League knockout stage and the DFB-Pokal round of 16 do cast a shadow over the campaign.
Critics also argue that Dortmund rarely impress under the Croatian, who signed his current deal last August and recently rebutted that charge.
Borussia Dortmund centre-back Waldemar Anton delivered a blunt self-assessment after Sunday's 0–1 Bundesliga loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach.
"Gladbach were much more intense than us. They won the crucial challenges in every position," Anton told DAZN. "We needed a collective response to their higher tempo—perhaps a tougher challenge or a shot that poses a threat—but we had far too few of those today."
Head coach Niko Kovac echoed that view, calling the display "not a good performance. Gladbach were sharp, aggressive and fierce. You could really see today that there was a lot at stake for Gladbach and apparently not so much for us," said the Croatian. "Gladbach defended sharply and intensely in one-on-one situations all over the pitch; they didn't give up a single ball. To get into a game like that, you first have to hold your own physically."
Although Dortmund had already secured Champions League qualification, a victory would have confirmed second place; that opportunity now slips to the final two matches. Second place remains secure, five points clear of RB Leipzig, with two matches left: a home date with Eintracht Frankfurt and a trip to Werder Bremen.
Kaua Prates will join Borussia Dortmund, as confirmed back in February. However, FIFA rules prevent the 17-year-old left-back from making the move from Brazilian top-flight side Cruzeiro until he turns 18 on 12 August, meaning he would miss much of the club's pre-season preparations.
The original plan was to bring Prates to Dortmund in mid-August, but his increasingly difficult situation at Cruzeiro means he could now arrive earlier, according to a report in the Ruhr Nachrichten.
According to the report, Dortmund are now collaborating with Cruzeiro to secure a special arrangement that would allow Prates to move to the Bundesliga earlier, enabling the Brazilian youth international to begin training with coach Niko Kovac's squad sooner.
Curiously, he has barely featured for Cruzeiro since the transfer was announced in mid-February, and he recently suffered a thigh injury that has kept him sidelined. According to the Ruhr Nachrichten, BVB's sporting and medical staff are fully briefed on his diagnosis and rehabilitation plan.
Borussia Dortmund's U23 side suffered a bitter 0–4 defeat in the Regionalliga West derby against FC Schalke 04's reserves on Sunday afternoon.
Jean Paul Ndiaye put Schalke ahead as early as the 3rd minute, before Edion Gashi sealed the deal with a brace (21st, 36th) just before the interval. In the second half, In-Gyom Jung completed the rout, making it 4-0 for S04 in the 55th minute.
"We got off to a poor start. Then we got into the game better and had two huge chances to perhaps turn the match in our favour. We didn't take those opportunities to perhaps shift the momentum," said Dortmund manager Daniel Rios after the match. "We failed to cover the ground properly in the first half, and Schalke capitalised. They deserved their 3-0 lead. After the break we pushed back, but in the end we have to congratulate Schalke on their win."
The result mathematically ends their hopes of direct promotion back to the 3. Liga. They have also slipped to fourth, overtaken by Borussia Mönchengladbach II, and now trail the top two by eight points with only two matchdays left. Fifth-placed Schalke, meanwhile, have cut the gap to their Ruhr rivals to just two points.
Date
Competition
Match
8 May
Bundesliga
BVB vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
16 May
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen vs. BVB
18 July
Friendly
Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB
29 July
Friendly
Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB
1 August
Friendly
FC Tokyo vs. BVB