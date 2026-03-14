BVB are said to be “keeping a close eye on him”: will an Argentine international replace Niklas Süle?

Rumours of BVB’s interest in Senesi first emerged in February. At the time, however, there was also talk that several other high-profile clubs had put in feelers for the robust centre-back. The clubs mentioned included Juventus, AS Roma, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea FC, Everton FC and Crystal Palace.

Senesi came through the ranks at San Lorenzo in his home country and made the move to Europe in 2019. At the time, he signed for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie for a transfer fee of seven million euros. In 2022, he moved to Bournemouth for 15 million euros.

Senesi also made his debut for the Argentine national team in 2022. After years of being overlooked by Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni, he returned last autumn and made his second senior international appearance in October: he played the full 90 minutes in a friendly against Venezuela.

According to Bild, however, Senesi is not the only candidate for the Dortmund defence: French youth international Joane Gadou (19) of RB Salzburg is also said to have attracted interest.